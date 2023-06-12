NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists were interrupted Saturday as they met at A1 Grocery to discuss unnecessary violence in the community.

The event came just two day after one person was killed and three were injured following a Thursday night shooting outside of the convenience store.

ASAFO Community Development Association, Parents Against Gun Violence, 100 Black Men of Charleston County, and North Charleston City Council members invited the public to discuss preventing violence in the Lowcountry.

The North Charleston Police Department reported an altercation that included “a brief shoving match” at the event.

“We need to come together as a community to address this issue and find a way to stop the violence,” said Johnathan Thrower, President of the ASAFO Community Development Association prior to the gathering.