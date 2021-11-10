Amber Alert issued for toddler missing from Clarkston, Georgia

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials are looking for a toddler who went missing early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston in Georgia.

1-year old Blaise Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, no pants, and wrapped in a blanket.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown person in a grey in color 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946.

A “Tag Applied For” sign is in the back window of the vehicle.

If you see this vehicle or Barnett, call 9-1-1, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

