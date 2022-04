CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed.

CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting a patient.

As a result of the crash, two people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated. Count on 2 for updates.