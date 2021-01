HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – A church is hosting a winter coat and food giveaway this weekend.

The giveaway will be located at Greater Unity AME Church at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill, SC.

It will take place on Saturday, January 30 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm.

The event is sponsored by Representative Wendell Gilliard, Project Cool Breeze board members, Minister Kevin Brown and Kingdom Vision Ministry, and National Action Network.