CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) is gearing up for their annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. This year’s events will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the official kickoff scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

The kickoff will be streamed on Facebook Live.

Survivors, researchers, and participants will speak during the event about why the mission of the organization is so important.