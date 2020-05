This Oct. 1, 2014 photo, shows the grave of Curtis King near Ottumwa, Iowa. A volunteer had mowed King’s grave until this year, when he died, said Wapello County Supervisor Jerry Parker. Wapello County officials are trying to determine who is in charge of maintaining the grave of a man believed to be the oldest Army soldier in the Civil War. (AP Photo/The Ottumwa Courier, Matt Milner)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Legion Post 179 is asking for volunteers to join them in placing American Flags on the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day.

This will be happening at Live Oak Memorial Gardens located at 3093 Ashley River Road on Saturday May 23 at 9:00 AM.