FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Lung Association will host a Charleston Lung Force Walk on Folly Beach in October.

According to American Lung Association, the Lung Force Walk will take place at Folly Beach County Park on October 15.

The Lung Force Walk is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to lung cancer and offers support to lung cancer survivors.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the state.

The Lung Force Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. at The Dunes House on Folly Beach.

For more information and to register for the walk visit lungforce.org/charleston.