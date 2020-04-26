American Red Cross assists family following fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a house fire in Dorchester County.

The fire damaged the home that was located on Jeffrey Lane.

The Dorchester Fire Department responded to the fire and the Red Cross is helping one person by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and follow the latest guidelines from the CDC in order to continue helping the community.