American Red Cross helps two local families after house fires

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home was damaged by a fire.

The fire took place at a home on 1244 Old Gilliard Road in Ridgeville, SC on Sunday, March 29.

The Dorchester Fire Department responded to the fire.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is also helping a family in Berkeley County, whose house was damaged by a fire.

The fire happened at a house on 214 Pet Lane in Cross, SC.

The Pineville and Cross Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is helping both families by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.