American Red Cross says it’s time to check your smoke detectors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we change our clocks for Daylight Saving Time, The American Red Cross says it’s a good time to test your smoke detectors.

“Home fires remain the state’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19,” said Rob Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “This weekend, take a moment to test your smoke alarms to help protect your family against home fires.”

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Below are steps to take when testing your alarms:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That's because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it's too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

In 2020, local Red Cross volunteers helped 5,100 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning, following nearly 1,800 home fires in the state.