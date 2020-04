BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is partnering with the American Red Cross by hosting a blood drive.

The blood drive will be on Tuesday, May 12 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM in the Assembly Room at the Berkeley County Administration Building on 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

According to Berkeley County Government, the coronavirus is leaving hospitals short on critical needs, including blood.

Click here to schedule an appointment.