MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home in McClellanville Sunday afternoon.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews were dispatched to 10715 N. Hwy 17 for a structure fire at a double-wide mobile home.

Officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Photos provided by AMFD showed heavy smoke throughout the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.