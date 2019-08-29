An event to honor “Little Heart Heroes”

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston American Heart Association and MUSC Health are teaming up to honor children and families, who have been affected by heart disease in the Lowcountry.

Dr. Eric Graham, Director of Pediatric Cardiology Division at MUSC Health explains that 1 out of every 100 children in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect and 25% need heart surgery within the first year of life.

Cardiac malformations are the highest cause of infant deaths, particularly for children born with a congenital malformation. Dr. Graham says while dramatic improvements to surgeries have been made, there is a lot of research that needs to be done to provide the best care possible.

To raise awareness about congenital heart defects, the American Heart Association and MUSC bring heart families together to celebrate all the heroes out there! Patients are able to re-unite with their doctors and nurses, and create a unique network for support.

Little Heart Hero Day will take place at the MUSC Health Horseshoe on Saturday, August 31st from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero!