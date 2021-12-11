Annual boat parade celebrates 40 years in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) It’s a Lowcountry tradition that has been around for four decades. The Charleston Holiday Boat Parade is always a hit, whether you’ve been before, or this is your first time.

“We wanted to see the boat parade,” first-time attendee Shanna Strickland said. “We just moved here and we thought that would be a pretty cool thing to see.”

Participants in today’s parade went all out, and spectators noticed.

“These people put a lot of effort into the boats,” Strickland said. “So, it’s nice to have it rewarded by people getting out here to see it and spending time with family. I think it’s great.”

Many say this particular parade was extra special after challenges posed by COVID the past two years.

“I think it’s really great because everyone gets to spend time with their friends and family again,” Strickland said. “It’s really important to be around those people for your mental health. So, it’s good to be back out and be able to congregate with each other.”

One thing’s for certain, no one does a boat parade quite like the Lowcountry.

“Well, we have a light parade like this back at home in Florida where I’m from,” Strickland said. “But, I think this is so much cooler because the body of water is so much bigger. And then the view, like the bridge in the background.”

Spectators were in awe of these decorative boats and now, are definitely in the holiday spirit.