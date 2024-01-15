CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Downtown Charleston was packed today, thousands of people lined the streets for the annual MLK Day parade, hosted by the YWCA of Greater Charleston.

You could feel the energy as we watched dancers, bands, music, and floats parade throughout Downtown Charleston.

“My favorite part is all of it, just seeing all the people joining in on the celebration,” Howard Wine said.

All of it, to honor civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Junior, and the continued impact he left on our communities.

“We share our lives with him because of the sacrifice he made, he helped a whole lot of people and he was a great person,” Clarence Bexter said.

One family I spoke to carried a framed picture of Martin Luther King Jr to the parade with them, a picture they say hung in their grandmother’s house years ago.

“I remember this picture as a little girl. Since my grandmother is no longer with us, I figured I would bring it out. I bring it out every MLK Day and so I brought it to the parade,” Deloris Dingle said.

Another woman I spoke to, Helen Freeman, says she comes to the parade every year, but this year was special to her because she brought her grandchildren.

She said she used the parade as an opportunity to teach them about the life of MLK and what he stood for.

“Being able to know that you are great, you are smart, you are brilliant. Those are some of the things. We talked about civil rights and how Martin fought for us to be able to go into restaurants, be in the same schools, and so forth.”