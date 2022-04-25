BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Taste of Beaufort returns in May to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Taste of Beaufort Culture, Music, and Food Festival will take place on May 6 and May 7 and offer music, dishes, and craft vendors from Beaufort’s best.

The festival will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the two-day festival is free.

A family-friendly kid zone will be on-site sponsored featuring face painting and airbrush art.

Participating restaurants include: