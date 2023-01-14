FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Taste of Folly is held each year to give people an experience of Folly’s diverse food and beverage scene.

Folly Beach is kicking off its annual food festival with a battle between the island’s best bartenders.

“Tonight,” Taste of Folly head organizer Kelly Travers said, “is our cocktail competition. We have 10 of our local restaurants competing to see who is the best mixologist, and the contest is sponsored by Larceny Bourbon, so they’re all bourbon-based cocktails.”

One of the mixologist vying for Folly’s top spot is Christopher Higgins-Johnson from Jack of Cups Saloon.

“We sous vided Larceny Bourbon with some pineapple,” Higgins-Johnson said, “so it’s like pineapple-infused bourbon. Then, we made a pineapple-brown sugar orujo. Orujo is like an almond syrup essentially, but we added all those flavors in. Then, we got some fresh squeezed lemon juice, and then we have cachaca, which is a Brazilian sugar cane.”

Competitors say it’s only a friendly competition and their main goal is to shake up drinks that everyone can enjoy.

“Honestly,” Cayman Jarvis from BLU Beach Bar & Grill said, “just have fun tonight. That’s really what we’re all here to do. We’re all not at our regular work tonight, so might as well have fun with everybody here.”

Devin and Heidi Klittnick came out to Friday’s event to see what unique cocktails some of their favorite Folly establishments created.

“Just see the different creations,” Heidi Klittnick said. “There’s so many bartenders out there, and new drinks now, so I just wanted to see. Get a taste of it.”

“I love how each one is different even though they’re using the same bourbon,” Devin Klittnick said, “they’re really showing their uniqueness.”

Organizers say in addition to serving up drinks Friday, and dishes Saturday, the two-day festival is also a big financial boost for the island.

“It’s important for us to do these events in the off-season to stimulate the economy and bring people into our businesses,” Travers said. “So, we’re highlighting eclectic food scene and cocktail scene. It’s way outside of your normal beach fare, so we’re excited to have a little variety out there.”

To learn more about the Taste of Folly food festival, please go to www.visitfolly.com.