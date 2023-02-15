WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop the Ashley Landing Plaza in West Ashley is grabbing the attention of people who live and work in the area.

According to Eric Pohlman, the West Ashley Coordinator for the City of Charleston, Faison Ashley Landing, LLC is proposing to relocate the Publix to the other side of the shopping center so it can be in line with the rest of the retailers.

The grocery store would be rebuilt at the site of the Dollar Tree and the former NAPA Auto Parts. The other part of this plan is to construct a nearly 300-unit apartment complex where the Publix currently stands.

“What they’re looking to do is shift the commercial operation to be all on one side of the parcel and then have the apartments kind of as a bridge between the city component that we’re doing on Sumar Street with the commercial element over here,” explained Pohlman.

West Ashley neighbors have taken to social media to express their concerns with the plans, pointing to traffic and congestion. The move, however, does have the support of multiple businesses within the plaza.

“I think it’s going to be great for local businesses. It will be great for us. Obviously, people moving in right across the street, a gym is going to be super convenient,” said Nick Vissat, the General Manager of Pivotal Fitness.

Michael Biondi owns Frothy Beard Brewing Company. He said many businesses in the plaza have come and gone.

“I think it’s a good idea for the area. I know this plaza has been under used and underutilized for a long time and we haven’t had a lot of stable businesses here. There’s been a few but not a lot,” Biondi said.

The project will be heard by Charleston’s Technical Review Committee on Thursday morning. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.