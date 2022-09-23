HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An appeal hearing for the family of Mallory Beach is expected to take place in Hampton County on Friday.

Beach was killed in a boating crash near the Archer’s Creek Bridge on February 24, 2019.

A judge in Hampton County approved a motion filed by the founder and CEO of Parker’s Corporation to separate the trials. The business is accused of selling alcohol to some underage boaters prior to the deadly crash.

A multi-million-dollar civil lawsuit filed in March 2022 named the founder and CEO of Parker’s Corporation, Gregory Parker, along with several other defendants and members of the Murdaugh family, alleging several boaters – including Paul Murdaugh – were highly intoxicated when that crash happened.

Beach’s family is fighting for one civil trial over her death rather than go through two separate trials.