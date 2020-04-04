April 4 marks 5th year anniversary of Walter Scott shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Saturday marks the 5th year anniversary of the shooting death of Walter Scott.

On April 4 2015, Scott was shot and killed by then-North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager following a traffic stop.

Slager claimed that he acted in self-defense and got carried away but never had any prejudice against minorities.

He was later fired and charged with murder following the shooting. He has since been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Slager’s appeal towards his federal conviction and sentence.

Scott’s mother, Judy Scott, passed away on January 29, 2020 and had spearheaded efforts to get justice for her son following his death.