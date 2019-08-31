Aquatic center scheduled to open in December 2019

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – In just a few months, a new Aquatic Center in North Charleston will make a splash in the Lowcountry.

After breaking ground last spring, the city of North Charleston and Dorchester County have nearly completed the new facility.

This 23 million dollar center is expected to be completed on December 19th.

Three pools, including a therapeutic one will be built.

Schedules for free swims and classes will be also be available.

Concessions and locker rooms and a new lobby are some of the other state of the art amenities to name.

All of the new features, developers say they are most excited for their new competition pool.

“We can also bring some economic development here with the City of Charleston Hosting some big meets because this is going to be one of the best facilities in the southeast if not the best” says Mike Windham, Director of State and Federal Programs and Community Planning.