CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in the Lowcountry is teaching bartenders about drug-facilitated sexual assault and how they can intervene.

The organization Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S teamed up with the Medical University of South Carolina to form the Bar Outreach Program. The goal is to educate bartenders on the topic and to provide them with the skills to spot a potential drug-facilitated sexual assault.

“If they see someone really pestering a patron, trying to get them to drink more. If they notice somebody coming up to a very intoxicated patron, you know trying to hug on them or be otherwise physical, try to get them to leave with them,” said Clarissa Rider with Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S.

According to Rider, its commonly believed roofies are used the most to commit sexual assault, but, alcohol is the top drug used in drug facilitated sexual assaults. During the training, bartenders are also taught ways to intervene.

“We would love for them to come in pairs, if at all possible. There’s always safety in numbers. I’ve heard people say things like ‘that behavior is not tolerated at this establishment, you have to leave,’” said Rider.

Scott Beard is the Executive Director of the Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S Sexual Assault Center. He said the program was started in response to a problem they were seeing in the community.

“We had heard quite a few incidents of people who were getting rape exams, saying that they had been at this or that bar, you know, the night before and they just didn’t remember what had happened,” Beard explained.

So far, Palmetto Brewing Company, Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. and Taproom, and Frothy Beard Brewing have all taken part in the program. Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S. hopes to get more bars on board.

The organization encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual assault to reach out to their hotline at 843-745-0144.