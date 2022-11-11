NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston honored our nation’s heroes with its 20th Annual Veterans Day tribute.

Luciano Martinez, Joe Taylor, Terry Baldwin, James Sanders, and Chas Simone served in Vietnam together in 1967. The men are all from different states, but that has not stopped them from staying in touch. They meet up every year or so to visit historical sites throughout the country and reminisce about their time in the war.

“We’re just family. We’re just like brothers. You know, we stayed together for a year in a war zone, and we’ve become real close,” Taylor said.

On Friday, their travels brought them to North Charleston where they celebrated their 55-year reunion.

Hundreds of brave men and women from all branches of the military were honored with a ceremony inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“For me to be here for the day was really inspirational because I got to see many of my colleagues I’ve never seen before and they still exist and those same people I might have been on the ground with when I was in Vietnam,” said John A. Ford Jr., a veteran who attended the ceremony.

Major General (Retired) Marcia Anderson was the 2022 Keynote Speaker for the event. City officials said all veterans who attended received a custom-designed commemorative coin.

“Veterans Day is important because of the lives that were lost. For the goal of saving the country. That’s what it means to me, and that’s what every one of these people here means to me,” said Simone.

Many businesses are offering veterans special deals and promotions. For a full list click here.