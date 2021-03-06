Arrests made after attempted traffic stop leads to chase from North Charleston into Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies attempted a traffic stop on I-26 for a possible stolen vehicle.

When they tried to attempt the stop, the driver fled from the scene.

This led to a chase that led to deputies pursuing the subject throughout North Charleston into the City of Charleston.

The pursuit ended in the area of America Street.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained with at least one of them being charged for the the stolen vehicle at this time.

Charleston County Deputies are still investigating the matter.

The North Charleston and Charleston Police Departments assisted with the incident.