CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday morning for a pedestrian bridge project over the Ashley River.

Charleston city leaders say the Ashley River Crossing groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at 25 Folly Rd.

The purpose of the standalone bridge is to give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe route when traveling between downtown Charleston and West Ashley.

The ceremony will feature guests, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, alongside city, county, state, and federal officials.

Citizens are welcome to attend. Parking for attendees will be available at the corner of Folly Road and Albemarle Road.