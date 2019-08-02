Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina awarded 5K grant from the Roper St. Francis Physicians’ Endowment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Roper St. Francis Physicians’ Endowment.

The grant will support the first year of ABVI’s 5-year expansion plan which is designed to increase access to our services and help blinder and visually impaired adults achieve their goals of independence and employment, according to the news release.

“There are an estimated 15,000 individuals with a visual impairment living in the Tri-County. Yet, ABVI is the only nonprofit offering specialized, vison rehabilitation services,” said Courtney Plotner, CEO for ABVI. “With support from partners such as the Roper St. Francis Physicians’ Endowment, ABVI is thrilled to have the opportunity to continue expanding critical services for this underserved segment of our population.”

The news release added that ABVI helps blind and visually impaired adults in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties learn new approaches to daily life through our Own Your Life program.

Since the launch of Own Your Life, approximately 300 Tri-County residents have taken part in classes, therapy sessions, social opportunities and trainings.

ABVI’s main training facility is in Charleston County. In 2019, ABVI began offering classes at satellite locations in Summerville to better reach our clients who live in Berkley and Dorchester counties. As part of our expansion plan, ABVI is currently planning a second, permanent location in the north area to further increase access to our services.

