At-home COVID-19 tests flying off the shelves at Lowcountry pharmacies

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves at Lowcountry pharmacies.

Jennifer Williams, a pharmacy technician at Herold’s Pharmacy in West Ashley, said they have been sold out of the tests since last week.

“The last time I had some in stock, I had maybe 20 of them,” said Williams. “I think within three days they were gone.”

Williams said the tests have been in high demand for the past month. She said, tests can range from $20 to $60.

Pharmacists at Tidewater Pharmacy in Mount Pleasant said they received a 1,500-test shipment on Thursday of last week. They told News 2, they sold the last one on Monday morning.

According to Chad Straughan, a Tidewater Pharmacist, they are expecting another 1,000 tests to arrive on Tuesday.

“We’re selling anywhere from about 250 to about 400 a day,” said Straughan.

He said the prices of the tests have gone up significantly from six months ago.

On Monday, at least 5 people stopped by Tidewater looking for the at-home tests, including Harrison Francis. He said it’s been stressful trying to find a test, however he said he’d prefer to wait for the at-home test rather than wait in line.

“I think I’d rather have an at-home one instead of going and sitting in a lobby with 20 other people who are sick for two hours,” said Francis.