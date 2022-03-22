NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry athletic trainer is being awarded for her quick actions after a scary moment on the football field.

Josiah Yeadon is a student at Deer Park Middle School. In September, the 13-year-old attended football practice at R.B. Stall High School. Shortly after he left the locker room, he collapsed on the field.

Yeadon said the last thing he remembered from that day is texting his mother, telling her he would see her at home.

As soon as trainer Amanda Moon caught wind of what happened from other students, she quickly sprang into action and used an Automatic External Defibrillator on the teen.

“In this case for instance we had no pulse, we had no heart rhythm, so we needed to get that back going. It kind of does all of the tricky work for you,” said Moon.

Moon is a certified Roper St. Francis Athletic Trainer. Though she hoped she’d never have to use it, she had an emergency action plan in place and knew exactly what to do when the player collapsed.

On Tuesday, Moon was awarded a plaque and an AED Hero Pin through the Roper HeartSave Program.

Brandi Bennett, Yeadon’s mother, said she never expected to get the call she did on that September day because her son had no prior health conditions. Bennett said doctors believe the incident may have been a complication caused by COVID-19. She said her son never showed symptoms.

Yeadon and his family have formed a close bond with Moon because of this situation. She’s been there every step of the way.

“I am just so thankful that I was there. You just carry it with you. I am so proud of him,” said Moon as she held back tears.

Yeadon said he is looking forward to the day he can be back on the field.

“Don’t take life for granted. Do everything you can while you’re still here. Just be thankful,” said Yeadon.

Roper St. Francis has helped place AED’s in over 750 locations throughout the Charleston area.