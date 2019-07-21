Attempted traffic stop leads to teen arrested after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An attempted traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle led to a crash that seriously injured two people.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a 16-year-old on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen firearm.

The teen also had an outstanding pickup order against him.

The two people who were injured were transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect vehicle fled and collided into another vehicle in the area of Rivers Avenue near Dorchester Road. Both directions of Rivers Avenue is closed in the area, said Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

