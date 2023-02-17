CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) is now officially underway, and visitors and exhibitors say after Friday’s fantastic opening, they’re looking forward to the great, fun-filled weekend ahead.

SEWE is in its 41st year, and locations like Brittlebank Park and The Charleston Place are filled with guests, coming from all over to experience the largest nature and wildlife event of its kind.

“We just really love coming out and learning about the animals or hunting in the Lowcountry,” Mary Wright, who is visiting from Savannah, GA said.

Learning about animals and hunting makes SEWE the perfect event for avid outdoorsmen like Grant Liverett and Andy Cliett.

“I’m a big duck hunter,” Liverett said, “turkey hunter and deer hunter so just seeing all their stuff they have; it’s like new inventions really. New innovations for hunting, getting to see all of that firsthand and getting to try it out and getting to experience it.”

They say it’s even better since they’re from the Lowcountry and have this great event right in their backyard.

“It’s awesome,” Cliett said. “We can just come down here and look at all different types of turkey calls and duck calls. Anything you can imagine, it’s all right here this whole weekend.”

Over at The Charleston Place, exhibitors are showcasing their artwork in the grand ballroom. Some are utilizing bronze to craft wildlife hunting sculptures.

“I started to do it just for fun really,” SEWE exhibitor John Tolmay said, “and now I do it full time, but I’m basically a hunter at heart.”

Others are using oil paint to recreate stunning landscapes.

“I like low-light situations,” artist Eleinne Basa said, “so I try to capture sunrises and sunsets.”

Basa says one thing she enjoys about SEWE is witnessing people’s reactions to her work.

“Seeing people being affected by what you do,” she said, “liking what you do.”

But she says the thing that keeps her coming back each year is connecting with her fellow artists.

“We always spend time in the studio,” Basa said, “so shows like this is a time for us to get together and see them after being in the studio for a long time.”