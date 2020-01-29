Attorney breaks down process of Dylann Roof’s appeal

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – White Supremacist Dylann Roof is appealing his convictions and death after killing of nine church members at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Convicted killer Dylann Roof is appealing his convictions. Roof argues he was suffering from schizophrenia and other mental health disorders during the trial. Charleston area Attorney Charlie Condon says the appeal will now go through several steps.

“My expectation would be that there will be oral arguments set on his appeal after the government responds.”

An appeal filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals in Richmond, Virginia, claims a judge allowed Roof to represent himself despite being a 22-year-old ninth-grade dropout. Condon says allowing Roof to represent himself was the right decision.

“In facing that choice, since a defendant in this country has the absolute constitutional right to represent one self, he had to let Dylann Roof represent himself.

Although Roof’s lawyers have put together more than twenty issues from the trial, Condon says he sees no possibility of any appeals being successful.

“I’m confidant that the appeal will not be successful on that ground and I don’t expect it really on any other grounds,” says Condon.

With no set time frame on Roof’s death penalty, Condon expects the appeals to drag out through several courts including the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The time table on these death cases, it’s shockingly long,” says Condon.

Condon says the appeals process could take several years. Roof is currently on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.