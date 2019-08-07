Authorities apprehend two suspects after manhunt in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two suspects were apprehended by authorities after the manhunt that took place early yesterday morning.

Kareem Treshan Risher and Reakwon Daye led deputies on a pursuit where they eventually crashed and bailed out of the vehicle to evade authorities, according to the Colleton County officials.

Colleton County Investigators, SLED, Walterboro Police Department and SCDNR spent numerous many hours searching for these individuals with canine assistance.

Approximately six hours later authorities apprehended both suspects in the attic of a local residence.

Due to this being an on-going investigation further details are limited at this time.