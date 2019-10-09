Authorities arrest two more suspects in fatal home invasion in Orangeburg Co.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that two more arrests have been made in last month’s fatal home invasion that left one dead.

“We were able to develop information that led to these subjects,” the sheriff said. “This brings the total of arrests in this case of what we believe was a robbery gone bad to three.”

Daniel Goodwin, Jr., 26, and Joshua Davis, 25, have each been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Earlier this month, 34-year-old Brandon Brown was charged in the case with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The trio were charged in connection with the Sept. 17 shooting death of a 55-year-old Bowman man.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Dibble Street residence after receiving word that someone had been killed after a home invasion.

Investigators found the victim lying face up inside the home, according to the report, with a single spent cartridge casing on the floor nearby.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen at least one person and possibly more enter the residence prior to hearing a single gunshot.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus formally presented Daniels and Davis their rights but deferred bond to circuit court, during Wednesday’s hearing.