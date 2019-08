MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at a trailer park on Tuesday night.

According to the Berkeley County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 5:34 p.m. for a deadly shooting at Shannonwood Drive Mobile Home Park.

Officials stated that the Moncks Corner Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.