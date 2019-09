CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in West Ashley.

Public Information Officer Charles Francis stated that the incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. at the business at 1663 Savannah Highway.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, Francis added.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.