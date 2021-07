MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Mount Pleasant Police, Fire and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded to a capsized boat Saturday on Shem Creek.

Fire officials say no one was on the boat when it started taking on water. We are told the amount of water on the boat caused it to capsize.

There is no word how the water got onto the boat.

Authorities say no fuel or oil is leaking into Shem Creek.