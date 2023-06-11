FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is dead Sunday afternoon after Charleston County lifeguards pulled him from the water off Folly Beach.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety, crews responded to a reported drowning Sunday near the Folly Beach Pier.

Reports say the 27-year-old victim was swimming among others when lifeguards pulled him from the surf.

After life-saving measures were exhausted, the man was pronounced dead.

Editor’s Note: This story is breaking and will be updated.