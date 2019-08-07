Teenager arrested after fatally shooting 30-year-old in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday night at 5:35 pm, officers of the Moncks Corner Police Department were dispatched to the area of Shannonwood Drive in reference to a report of a shooting.

The news release stated that upon arrival at 5:36 pm, officers located the victim, a 30-year-old black male, laying in the roadway.

According to officials, officers attempted to give aid to the victim before emergency crews arrived but the victim was not responsive and was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Moncks Corner Police Officers along with Berkeley County Deputies began tracking the direction the suspect fled, according to Captain Mark Fields. Officers went to the suspect residence at 1206 Saint John’s Avenue in Moncks Corner and took the suspect into custody.

Justin Kymir Juan Woods, 17-year-old, of Moncks Corner, is cooperating with detectives and will be charged with Murder.

The investigation is continuing.