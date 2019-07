HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department has located the body of a Lowcountry man.

Officials stated that 62-year-old Robert C. Lanier Jr was located and he is deceased. Authorities added that no foul play was suspected.

Authorities stated that Lanier was last seen June 30th around 9 p.m. at his residence in Tanner Plantation.

This incident is being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.