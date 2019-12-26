Authorities looking for endangered missing person from Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department and State Law Enforcement Division are asking for your help finding 79-year-old Leonard Sparks.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark pants. He is 5’7″ and about 170 pounds.

Investigators say his credit card was last used on Christmas Eve at the Food Lion on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.

Sparks drives a white GMC Terrain with the South Carolina license plate QVS884.

If you see Sparks, or know where he may be, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200.