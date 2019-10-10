LIVE NOW /
Authorities: Man arrested in Georgetown County on charges from Connecticut

News

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the capture of a fugitive wanted in connection with the death last year in Connecticut.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, arrested William Benton Moultrie, 53, of Georgetown on five charges filed by the Hamden, Connecticut Police Department.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley added that the incident resulting in death was on July 1, 2018.

Moultrie was charged with Evading Responsibility, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Falsely Reporting an Incident, and Tampering with Evidence.

Moultrie is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center, pending extradition.

