CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a car versus train in Ravenel, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

Antonio added that deputies located the driver, who left from the scene. He is being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities stated that no other occupants were in the vehicle.

Officials stated that the vehicle was going 60 mph.