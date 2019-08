NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a decomposed body found in the marsh in the 9300 block of Bluehouse Road.

According to officials with the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the call came in at 7:28 p.m.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash added that the coroner is responding to the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.