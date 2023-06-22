Awendaw, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday evening Awendaw residents gave their input on their town’s future during an open house meeting on the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

Residents of all ages were invited to the open house to give input on development goals and guiding principles for years to come. Dozens of different colored sticky notes were left covering the presentation boards. The use of sticky notes and stickers was a system Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments Planning Director, Kathryn Basha, said will help signify where residents stand on important topics.

“What we’re asking them to do is to put orange stickers where they agree with those principles, and green stickers where they don’t agree with the principles or vice versa,” said Basha.

Ten main principles were created to help guide the plan for Awendaw’s future and for the discussion. A major concern for some like Awendaw local, Susan Cox, is enviornmental protection.

“Home to turtles and dolphins and birds, its extremely ecologically important and to the extent that we build dense housing developments here with ceptic tanks. Its going to damage the Cape Romain and none of us want that,” said Cox.

For others like Awendaw local, James Walker, he said he hopes more development in the area will also bring more businesses.

“If there is nothing that can stop the development at this point they need, to I mean a grocery store or anything something that’s 24 hours that people can always go to. The Dollar General is great but the hours, they’re not as good,” said Walker.

However, many locals like Gale Hall, are hoping the town they know and love stays the same.

“I like Awendaw just the way it is and I hope it stays rural and not a future North Mount Pleasent, that’s just the way I feel. And I’ve been here since 1986 and I love it,” said Hall.

The Berkely Charleson Dorechester Council Government said they will have the results of this workshop posted on their website by next week.