Awendaw residents concerned about suspicious activities on roads

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Awendaw, McClellanville, and Huger says they’re concerned because for weeks cars have been blocking people off on backroads in the area. Members of the community say something needs to be done.

Eliot Middleton, Co-Founder of Middleton and Maker BBQ says this has been going on for weeks and dozens of social media posts have been made on Facebook, of people sharing their experiences.

“There has been 8 or 9 different situations all kind of similar to the same actions as far as cars or trucks blocking them in and that’s a little suspicious,” says Middleton.

Middleton invited members of the community to gather at his restaurant, to address the suspicious cars driving through the area. Some residents shared their own experiences with trucks pulled over and blocking cars in, on Steed Creek Road.

“Somebody came face to face, got in my lane, and they came towards us and we drove off the other way,” says one local resident.

Charleston County officials who live in the area say the sheriff’s office is aware of the issue and want to help resolve to make residents feel safe.

“When I tell you that the sheriff’s office is aware of what’s going on and they are taking it seriously, they are. The guys that I supervise are hitting the roads nonstop,” says one deputy.

Middleton says he just wants the scares to come to end and people to be safe.

“I want people knowing exactly where they are if they need to do something and to be safe. It is a dead zone back there by the forest for at least 9 miles,” he says.

Charleston and Berkeley County Officials have not received any police reports about this suspicious activity. They advise anyone to call 911 if they see anything.