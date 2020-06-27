B.R.A.K.E.S. set to have free teen defensive driving course in North Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A free teen defensive driving course will be coming to the Lowcountry this weekend.

B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) will be hosting the driving course at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on June 27 and June 28 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

The classes are being sponsored by local Charleston-area Allstate agents in tribute to the memory of Tripp Rabon, son of fellow agent Sandra Rabon, who was killed in a car accident on December 23, 2015.

“Like Doug, I’ve experienced first-hand the tragedy of losing a child in a car crash…Given the overwhelming number of teen deaths resulting from car crashes, it was imperative that we bring the B.R.A.K.E.S. program to Charleston. Doug and his team are having a profound impact on road safety, which perfectly aligns with our mission at Allstate.” Sandra Rabon

The program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers as well as professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

Space is limited with spots still open on Sunday, June 28.

Click here to register for the class.