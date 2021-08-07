Back-to-school drives in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Back-to-school drives, giveaways, and other events happening across the Lowcountry to prepare students for the first day of school.

“In the previous experience we have had about 350- 400 cars that come in,” said Reshma Kaham, Medical Director.

Backpacks stuffed with school supplies, uniform shirts, and fresh produce were handed out during the tenth annual back-to-school event at Stall High School.

“In addition to our regular backpacks we are adding to that the COVID-19 testing from MUSC,” said Kaham, Medical Director.

COVID-10 vaccines were also administered at the event at Stall.

In Park Circle, Every 1 Voice Matters hosted their fourth annual back-to-school event.

“As you can see, we have families in need, my table is empty,” said Danielle Rainey, Charleston County Sherriff’s Office.

School-age children received a free backpack full of school supplies for this year.

“It means a lot to me because for one, this is my community and I want to be able to provide things to the community that I came from,” said Sherrika Meyers, Founder of Every 1 Voice Matters.

Free food was also offered as people celebrated heading back to school as a community

Organizers say they gave out all collected supplies during today’s events.

