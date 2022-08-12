CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s lots of excitement in the Lowcountry as the new school year is just about to kick off, however, leaders of the Latin Exchange Club say back-to-school can be a challenging time for many Latin families.

“The Latin community is struggling paycheck-to-paycheck,” Henry Grace, president of the Latin Exchange Club, said. “A lot of them don’t know the school supplies that their children need.”

Grace says Latin families face many hurdles when preparing for a new school year.

“They don’t know where to go to get help,” he said. “And another one is fear. They’re afraid to ask for help because a lot of them are undocumented people here in the United States.”

He says language is the greatest obstacle.

“To me that’s the biggest barrier is that lack of communication between Spanish and English,” Grace said.

Grace says that language barrier translates to other areas as well.

“A lot of them don’t know the school supplies their children need,” he said, “and its listed on the website on all the school districts, but they don’t know how to get to it; they can’t read it.”

His organization constantly works with Latin families in the Lowcountry to help them with everyday needs.

“We hear quite a range of fears that they have,” Grace said, “and necessities that they need and we try to find resources to bridge those gaps and help the community out.”

One way they plan to help the community out is by participating in multiple back-to-school giveaways.

“There’s tons of back-to-school events going on and I think we have four this weekend that we’re participating in,” he said. “We’ve come up with a program on August 27th to have every item on that list from the school district. So, when the child comes in with their parents they can go and pick up everything so when they leave, they should have a complete bookbag of the items that they need.”

Back-to-School Supply Drives (Saturday, August 13 & Sunday, August 14):

Back to School Block Party

6209 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, S.C. 29406

Saturday, August 13th, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Creekside Outreach presents Bookbag Giveaway & Supply Giveaway

Rainbow Mart (1055 Old Back River Road, Goose Creek, S.C. 29445)

Saturday, August 13th, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Charlamagne Tha God’s 6th Annual Back 2 School Supply Giveaway & Fish Fry

Berkeley High School (406 W Main Street, Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461)

Saturday, August 13th, 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center Back2School Extravaganza

3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston, S.C. 29405

Sunday, August 14th, starting at 1:00 p.m.