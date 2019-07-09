Baked Goods and Bootleggers…The History of 125 Pitt Street

The history of 125 Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant is not what you’d expect.

For over a decade the small brick cottage was known for their cinnamon rolls as The Old Village Bakery. When they closed down in 2018, neighbors worried that the new owner would just want to tear down the place.

Members of the community gave considerable feedback to the owner of the property. Some argued that the building was a vital part of the history that needed to be cherished.

The owner decided to take a step back and retract their demolition application. They hired a historian to find out everything about the property and it’s past owners.

In order to have the property recommended for historic designation, it has to meet at least one of a list of qualifications based on relevance to the community, historical significance, etc.

What the historian found out was completely unexpected. Here we go.

Over the years that small plot of land saw many businesses. That included some quite interesting owners. It’s original owner, Eliza L. Thomlinson, purchased the land in 1883 for $150.

Thomlinson was a widowed seamstress who most likely used the small, 1-story brick structure as a dressmaking shop. She sold the property in 1925 to a woman named Sarah Elma Coward McKnight.

McKnight was married to a man named James “Sammie” Samuel McKnight. Sammie and his brother Glennie were successful corn farmers and lumber merchants.

It’s impossible to mention that they were also nationally-known moonshiners.

The McKnights made a pretty good living selling bootleg corn whiskey during the Prohibition Era. Some experts say that Sammie and Sarah would purchase properties as a way to secure their illegal funds.

125 Pitt was just 1 of the 4 properties around Mount Pleasant that they purchased in 1925.

Sammie got himself arrested many times that year until he was murdered during a gunfight in Moncks Corner, SC. Sarah ended up remarrying and sold the property to the Royall family.

Over the years 125 Pitt had many more owners including a woman named Beverly Beach Rice in 1973.

Rice served as the only female republican candidate for the State House of Representatives from Charleston County. She used the cottage as an antique store. It’s also said that she was a character.

The property was also used for a variety of businesses. Some of which included a women’s clothing boutique, antique store and was even just used as a home.

That was until 1994 when architect Tommy Smith rented the property and began significant renovations. He stripped the building down to it’s original wooden infrastructure and added a rear kitchen and conference rooms.

The Village Bakery was the last business to reside at 125 Pitt, but the newest owner hopes it will not be the last. They have plans to restore the building and use it as a future family business location.

Tonight, the Old Village Historic District Commission met to discuss whether or not the property met one or more of the requirements to be deemed “historical.” If so, the same question would be proposed to the town council in August.

The commission board unanimously decided that yes, 125 Pitt does indeed have historical significance to the community of Mount Pleasant. They’re excited to see the piece of history come to life again.

The owner has plans to begin restoration of the property once approved by the town council. Their goal is to bring the life back to 125 Pitt and let residents enjoy it’s history for another 100 years.

If you’d like to see the full historical report, click here.