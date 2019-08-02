Barnes & Noble Reading Patrol and Kids Fun Day 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, August 17,  as part of the Reading Patrol at Barnes & Noble, the North Charleston Police Department will be hosting their Kids Fun Day again this year. 

The event will take place in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.  

The North Charleston Police Department will be providing hot dogs, hamburgers, etc., during this time and will be displaying a number of our vehicles and equipment as we did last year. 

Deputy Chief Karen Cordray is the scheduled reader for the day.   

